MOODY, TX (FOX 44) — The Bearcats doubled their win total in 2022 from the 2021 season and are looking for another step in the right direction this season.

Moody enters its second year with Matthew Hurst at the helm and is looking for its first playoff appearance since 2016 after four wins last year.

“We had the skill last year to make it to the playoffs,” senior wide receiver Ben Matias said. “This year is a whole different vibe all around the locker room.”

The Bearcats return 16 starters, eight on each side of the ball. With this senior-led group, impact players on both sides of the ball like Matias and running back/linebacker Devonte Anderson figure to help bring Moody to the top four in District 8-2A.

“We’re moving in the right direction,” Hurst said. “As long as we’re moving forward, I’m going to be happy with that. That’s what I’m asking of our team is that we just improve every single day and come out and work to get better.”