RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Indians are primed to make it back to the playoffs again this year, with a familiar face back at the helm.

Robert Little returns to the program after his coaching stint in Riesel from 2016-18. He inherits a squad that went 7-6 in 2022 and made it to the regional semifinals.

“It feels a little bit like coming home,” Little said. “The kids are really good. They work hard for you…and our job is just to get them in the right spot.”

Riesel returns six starters on each side of the ball and will lean heavily on their seniors to help usher in a new era for the underclassman.

“We were definitely young last year and I think it’s done a great deal,” senior quarterback Gavin Oliver said. “I think we’re going to surprise a lot of people this season.”