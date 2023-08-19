SALADO, TX (FOX 44) — The Salado Eagles expect much more than a first-round exit in 2023 as Tom Westerberg’s squad brings a talented group back under the Friday night lights.

Salado returns senior quarterback Luke Law and senior running back Kase Maedgen which figures to be one of District 11-4A DII’s best one-two punches.

“I feel like this year everyone plays as a team more,” Maedgen said. “That just leads to winning.”

The Eagles are primed for a deeper playoff push after taking No. 2 ranked Cuervo to overtime in the bi-district round of last year’s postseason. In order to do that, they’ll need to lean on this senior group.

“It’s not real big, but it’s a fun group,” Westerberg said. “All the senior want to go out on a high note and we really talk about that quite a bit.”