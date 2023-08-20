KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — A standout season in 2022 with a second-place finish in District 4-5A DI is carrying over into 2023 as the Grey Wolves continue their quest to bring a district title back to Killeen.

Shoemaker returns 13 starters with seven of those coming on the offensive side of the ball, while Texas Tech commit defensive back Malik Esquerra anchors the defense.

“On paper, we look real good,” head coach Toby Foreman said. “You don’t play games on paper…We’ve got to win some playoff games and that’s the goal every year.”

It’s a motivated team for Shoemaker this year that seeks to not only win its first ever district championship but win in the first round of the postseason for the first time since 2015.

“Our whole team loves to work,” senior cornerback Marquis Cross said. “I think it’s just something that the coaches instill into us when we’re freshmen and and it just followed us along the way.”