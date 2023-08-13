TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — Expect the Lions to turn some heads in 3A football in year two under Zach Linscomb.

Teague fell to Whitney in the bi-district round after a second-place finish in district play in 2022. Now, they’re looking for another postseason berth and more than just a first-round exit.

“We’re working hard for this opportunity,” senior wide receiver Jehmel Rice said. “We want to go farther than last year.”

In order to do that, the Lions are going to rely on those that learned Linscomb’s system last season, with 16 returners coming back in 2023 and an offense that brings back much of its firepower from a season ago.

“We’re willing to do it the way that it needs to be done and ultimately, that’s what paid off at the end of last year for us,” Linscomb said. “Between us and the community, it’s just an excitement to see the growth from year one to year two…and see what this ride is going to look like.”