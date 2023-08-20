WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans look to build off of 2022’s historic season with even more success under first-year head coach Kaeron Johnson in 2023.

Johnson enters the coaching world after playing defensive tackle at Baylor from 2009-2012. Don’t expect the Trojans to take a step back under his leadership.

University brings back 18 starters from last year’s team despite losing key pieces like Mekhi Sandolph and Najee Drakes on the offensive side of the ball. They’re hungry for more and believe they have the talent to do it again.

“At the end of the day, you know, I’ve got to find a way to continue with the success that they’ve had,” Johnson said. “They’ve felt what it’s like to win…and it’s something that they work their butts off for the team to feel again.”

University will lean on key returners like 4-star wide receiver London Smith and Joseph Caballero to make another run at a potential district title.

“We know what we’re capable of now,” senior center Enrique Rangel said. “We know what we can do and what we’re able to do in the future.”