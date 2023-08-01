VALLEY MILLS (FOX 44) — The Eagles are leaning on veteran leadership for a possible turnaround season in 2023 after a 2-8 season in Bob Featherston’s second year in the program.

Senior QB Elandis Taylor is back after a season-ending injury in 2022 and is ready to lead a talented group of seniors with 14 starters returning, seven on each side of the ball.

District 8-2A DI is still no joke, however, with the likes of Crawford and Marlin leading the way in a solid top to bottom slate. Valley Mills will need to compete against that high-level competition if they’ll have a chance to make the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Despite the tough sledding for Featherston’s short tenure at the program, he believes this could be the year that the players use the foundation they’ve set to stack wins on top of one another.

“I think getting more focused in on we use the offseason to focus in more on becoming better teammates and being a better program,” Featherston said. “[We’re] trying to teach these young men that when you do things right and you do them right all the time, then good things are going to happen.”