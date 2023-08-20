WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Lions got back in the win column in 2022 and want to expand that even further in 2023.

A stacked offense features seven returning starters to go along with seven back on the defensive side of the ball to help lead the Lions this season.

“We’re much more insulated with kids that know what to do and have a little taste of big school football,” head coach Linden Heldt said.

With a renewed confidence in the program, Waco is going from winless just two seasons ago to feeling they can win any game they play in.

“When I was a freshman… everybody came in already thinking we were going to lose,” senior defensive back Tyrone Sumpter said. “Now we’re thinking we’re going to win almost every game.”