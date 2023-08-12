WEST, TX (FOX 44) — Expect the Trojans success to continue in 2023 with a young team ready to build off of back-to-back area championships.

Trojans head coach David Woodard looks to bring West their first state championship in program history, but he’ll have to do it with new kids stepping up with only five starters returning from a season ago.

“They don’t want to be the group that lets it down and let it slip,” Woodard said. “We had great spring, great summer and they came in with a goal in mind and excited to try to better what we’ve done.”

A big strength for the Trojans will be the defensive side of the ball where All-State defensive back Easton Paxton returns for his senior season and Zane Harper, West’s leading tackler from a season ago hopes to lead this young group.

“We have a lot of new guys and I feel like they’ll step up for us,” Paxton said.