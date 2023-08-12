WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Whitney Wildcats are aiming to be more than just a two-round team in the postseason in 2023 with lots of talent returning.

“We were a second round playoff team,” head coach David Haynes Jr. said. “We got to get out of that second round mentality. So, we’re pushing and we’re looking to go beyond that.”

David Haynes Jr. enters his second season at the helm for the Wildcats and has much of his production from last year’s Bi-District championship team returning this season.

Mason Sealy is back under center to go along with his receiving corps with Jairdyn Anderson, Kaden Turner and Marcus Wilson combining for 2,472 receiving last season.

On the defensive side the Wildcats are again led by David Haynes III who looks to anchor the defense once more coming off a team-leading 160 tackles in 2022.

“When they hear Grandview…when they hear West, like ‘oh, we know West’. We want to be the same way,” Haynes III said.