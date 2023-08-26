KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The play of the week for week one of the high school football season comes from Harker Heights wide receiver Rocky Crooks, who went over the top of the defender to haul in a high flying touchdown.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Drive Hydration's Game Of The Week
Truax' Plumbing's Play Of The Week
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now