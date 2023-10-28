KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Our FOX 44 Week 10 Play of the Week comes from Shoemaker with Tyrieke Wade connecting with Dylan Keys who broke five tackles on his way to the end zone as time expired in the first half of the Grey Wolves 63-17 win over Killeen.
