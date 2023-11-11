BELTON, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for Week 12 of the high school football season comes from Belton’s Gino Zecca, putting the Austin Travis defense through the spin cycle on his way for a phenomenal touchdown run to help the Tigers to a bi-district championship!
