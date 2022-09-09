AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — Check out the week three play of the week winner: Brant Boatright’s pass right on the money to Elijah Allen for the touchdown!
Tune in next week to see who the winner is for week four.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
AXTELL, TX (FOX 44) — Check out the week three play of the week winner: Brant Boatright’s pass right on the money to Elijah Allen for the touchdown!
Tune in next week to see who the winner is for week four.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now