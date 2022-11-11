HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Week for the first week of the postseason goes to Crawford’s Breck Chambers as he broke multiple tackles on a first quarter touchdown run in a win over Kerens.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Drive Hydration's Game Of The Week
Truax' Plumbing's Play Of The Week
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now