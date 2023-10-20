STEPHENVILLE, TX (FOX 44) — The Friday Night Football Fever Play of the Week for week nine of the football season goes to the duo of Cash McCollum and Kyle Barton, who connected for an impressive touchdown against the Stephenville Yellowjackets.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
End Zone Extra
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Chapman Bail Bonds Game Of The Week
C & C Collision's Play Of The Week
Richard Karr's Player You Can Count On
Smelscer's Plumbing Band of the Week
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now