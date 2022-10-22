CHINA SPRING, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week nine goes to Gabe Watkins for this blocked-field goal return for a touchdown in China Spring’s win over Stephenville.
Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week 10.
by: Parker Rehm
