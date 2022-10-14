COPPERAS COVE, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week eight goes to Copperas Cove’s Xavier Taclibon who made a great one-handed interception against Midway.
Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week nine.
by: Eric Kelly
