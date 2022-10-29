MARLIN, TX (FOX 44) — The Play of the Week for week 10 goes to Zha’Mauryon Lofton and his 103-yard pick-6 in the Bulldogs 32-18 win over Rosebud-Lott.
Tune into next week to see who makes the Play of the Week in week 11.
