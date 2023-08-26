SAN ANGELO, TX (FOX 44) — The FOX 44 Player You Can Count On for week one is Shoemaker running back Jerrod Hicks, who had three first half rushing touchdowns as the Grey Wolves beat San Angelo Central 34-27.
