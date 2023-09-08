RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Indians are off to a 3-0 start after shutting out Thorndale, 26-0 in week three.
The Indians return to action next to begin district play on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
RIESEL, TX (FOX 44) — The Indians are off to a 3-0 start after shutting out Thorndale, 26-0 in week three.
The Indians return to action next to begin district play on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now