BRYAN, TX (FOX 44) — It’s a new age in Bryan where the Vikings enter 2023 with a loaded roster that is ready to show Central Texas they mean business.

“That’s our drive for this season,” senior wide receiver Derek Ramsey said. “It’s been our drive for ever since I’ve been here is we have things to prove to everybody around this area.”

The Vikings not only bring back talent on the field but bring in a talented staff to help lead them. One of those coaches adding experience is former Baylor wide receiver RJ Sneed who enters his first year as the wide receivers coach for Bryan.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Sneed said. “I’m excited for the journey to start in Central Texas.”

Sneed played for five seasons in the green and gold, tallying 133 receptions for 1,564 yards and eight touchdowns in Waco.

He said he hopes to draw experience from the coaches he learned from at Baylor and pass that along to the kids he leads into the season.

“I first started playing for Matt Rhule and it was just about being tough and physical and competitive and hardworking,” Sneed said. “Coach Aranda is like person over player. So, I want all that in one.”

It’s a luxury that even his players recognize as well.

“He’s been there before and so he knows the ups, he knows the downs,” Ramsey said. “He’s never gonna let us shy short of what we can do.”

He’ll get a taste of Texas high school football once more as a coach when the Bryan Vikings face off against Waller on Friday, August 25th at 7:00 p.m.