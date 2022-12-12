ROCKDALE, TX (FOX 44) — The Rockdale Football program now has its next head football coach, as the school district announced that it has chosen Hunter Hamrick to lead the program.

Rockdale ISD trustees named Hunter Hamrick as the next Athletic Director and Head Football Coach for Rockdale ISD at the December 12, 2022 regular board meeting. Coach Hamrick will replace current Athletic Director Jacob Campsey.https://t.co/9q5B8HUFV5 pic.twitter.com/LxSJ3dmlvM — Rockdale ISD (@RockdaleISD) December 12, 2022

Hamrick was most recently the head coach at Ingleside High School, where he led the Mustangs to a 32-43 overall record. In 2022, the team went 8-3 and made the postseason.

The move will represent a return to Rockdale for Hamrick, who was the team’s offensive coordinator during the 2014 and 2015 season. During those seasons, the Tigers went 21-5.

Hamrick will take over for Jacob Campsey, who stepped down last month after three seasons at the helm.