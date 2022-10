TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Rockdale Tigers blocked a punt with less than a minute left in the fourth quarter and returned it for the game winning touchdown as they beat Troy 34-27.

Next week, Rockdale will host Lorena on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Troy will travel to take on No. 1 Franklin on Friday, October 14th at 7:30 pm.