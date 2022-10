LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Rosebud-Lott Cougars beat Riesel 42-24 in a game that could play a large role in playoff seeding this season.

Next week, Rosebud-Lott will hit the road to take on Bruceville-Eddy on Friday, October 7th at 7:30 pm. Meanwhile, Riesel will host Valley Mills on Friday, October 7th at 7:30 pm.