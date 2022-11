LOTT, TX (FOX 44) — The Cougars already locked up the No. 3 seed in the playoffs but finished the regular season strong with a 41-13 win over Moody.

Rosebud-Lott takes on Axtell at Robinson High School on Friday, November 11th at 7:00 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs.

The Moody Bearcats end their 2022 season with a 4-6 record.