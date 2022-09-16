ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The Robinson Rockets fell to 2-2 on the season as they lost against Fairfield 49-21.
Next up for Robinson is a trip to Hillsboro where the Rockets will take on the Eagles on Friday, September 23rd at 7:30 pm.
