TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — The Teague Lions are headed to the postseason once again, as they beat Fairfield 40-15.
With the win, the Lions will be the number two seed out of their district, and will take on West next week.
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
by: Eric Kelly
Posted:
Updated:
TEAGUE, TX (FOX 44) — The Teague Lions are headed to the postseason once again, as they beat Fairfield 40-15.
With the win, the Lions will be the number two seed out of their district, and will take on West next week.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now