TEMPLE, TX (FOX 44) — With their playoff matchup set, the Wildcats took care of business against the Bulldawgs with a 69-7 victory on senior night.

Temple takes on Waxahachie at home in the first round of the playoffs on Friday, November 11th at 7:30 p.m.

Copperas Cove ends their 2022 season with a 2-8 record.