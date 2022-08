MCKINNEY, TX (FOX 44) — Stellar defense and a good outing from quarterback Reese Rumfield helped the Temple Wildcats to a 17-10 win over McKinney to open the season.

Watch: That @ReeseRumfield to @MikalPilot connection this season is must-see football‼️ The QB-WR tandem led the way for the @templewildcats in a season-opening win, 17-10 over McKinney. pic.twitter.com/a8z9cJKePJ — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) August 28, 2022

Temple returns home for a matchup against Willis High School on Friday, September 2nd at 7 p.m.