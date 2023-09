TROY, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans coasted to a 49-30 win over McGregor to tally their first district win of the season.

Troy gets a week to rest before hitting the road for a showdown with Rockdale on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, McGregor also takes a week to prepare for the Lorena Leopards coming to the Bulldogs turf on Friday, October 6th at 7:30 p.m.