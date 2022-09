KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans ran away with their district opener, beating the Bobcats, 49-16.

Next up for Chaparral is a matchup against Pflugerville on Friday, September 30th at 7:00 pm.

Meanwhile, University has a bye week and then resumes play against Pflugerville on Thursday, October 6th at 7:00 pm.