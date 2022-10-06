WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans rolled to an impressive 53-28 win over Pflugerville to improve to 3-3, 2-0 in district play.
University travels to Elgin to take on the Wildcats on Friday, October 14th at 7 p.m.
