ROBINSON, TX (FOX 44) — The University High Trojans overcame an early deficit in their season opener as they beat Robinson 43-21.

Next up for University will be a contest at FW Eastern Hills on Thursday, August 31st at 7:00 pm at Waco ISD Stadium. Meanwhile, Robinson will travel to Caldwell to take on the Hornets on Friday, September 1st at 7:00 pm.