WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans are 2-0 to start 2023 after a shutout 46-0 win against Fort Worth Eastern Hills.
Next up for University High, the Trojans travel to Fort Worth to take on Arlington Heights on Thursday, September 7th at 7:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Trojans are 2-0 to start 2023 after a shutout 46-0 win against Fort Worth Eastern Hills.
Next up for University High, the Trojans travel to Fort Worth to take on Arlington Heights on Thursday, September 7th at 7:00 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now