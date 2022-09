WACO, TX (FOX 44) — It didn’t get an easier for the Waco High in district play as Midlothian dominated the Lions, 66-0.

Waco called up freshman B.J. Whitaker to start at quarterback in his first career varsity game but the Panthers didn’t make it easy for the offense. The Lions finished the first half with just 15 passing yards and -17 on the ground.

HALFTIME:@MidloPanthers – 45@TheWacoHighLion – 0



Tough first half for the Lions, the Panthers have dominated in all areas.

Stat comparison:

Waco (15 passing yards, -17 rushing)

Midlo (224 passing yards, 111 rushing)#txhsfb pic.twitter.com/cYeUOGNutf — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) September 16, 2022

The Lions now come back home to take on Lake Belton at Waco ISD on Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 p.m.