WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Playoffs? We’re talking about playoffs?

The Trojans started out fast with a 55-yard rushing touchdown from TJ McCutcheon. After that, the Blackcats held West to nothing on offense in the first half.

The second half is when West began to find their groove, adding two touchdowns on the ground from Coy Klish and Zane Meinen.

The West Trojans are moving on to round two of the postseason with a 21-0 win over the Mexia Blackcats on Thursday night.