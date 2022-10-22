GRANDVIEW, TX (FOX 44) — In what might be considered an upset, West took down No. 3 Grandview, 38-21.
The Trojans improve to 7-1, 6-0 in district play and return home to face Gateway Charter Academy on Friday, October 28th at 7:30 p.m.
