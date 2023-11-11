WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats are Bi-District champions for the third-straight year following a 67-14 win over Groesbeck on Saturday.
Whitney moves on to face Tatum at Dallas Kincaid on Friday, November 17th at 7:00 p.m.
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
by: Parker Rehm
Posted:
Updated:
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats are Bi-District champions for the third-straight year following a 67-14 win over Groesbeck on Saturday.
Whitney moves on to face Tatum at Dallas Kincaid on Friday, November 17th at 7:00 p.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now