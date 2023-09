WHITNEY, TX (FOX 44) — The Wildcats improved to 4-0 with a resounding 32-10 win over West to open district play.

West falls to 1-2 and returns home to take on Madison on Friday, September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.

Whitney has a week to rest before they face Madison on Friday, September 29th at 7:30 p.m.