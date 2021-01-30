Franks-to-Yeboah TD Seals National’s 27-24 Senior Bowl win

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece and Jones grabbed 18 rebounds as No. 8 Texas A&M held off Missouri 70-66. Jordan Nixon and Distiny Pitts each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win. Aaliyah Wilson added 13 points for the Aggies. Ladazhia Williams scored 20 points for the Tigers. The Aggies trailed 62-60 with less than four minutes to go when Kayla Wells hit a pair of jumpers and Nixon followed with a layup with 1:36 to go. Williams got a pair from the foul line at 1:03.