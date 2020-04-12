Freddie Gillespie Grateful for Genuine Fans in Waco

WACO, TX – It was a disappointing end to the basketball season for Baylor, as both teams were projected to make deep runs in the NCAA tournament. The men’s team had some very special players, such as senior forward Freddie Gillespie. It’s hard to miss Gillespie, standing at 6’9, so he’s had the chance to interact with Baylor fans, and he’s appreciative of how genuine they are.

“A lot of them say, ‘hey you seem like a genuinely good person, a nice guy, thanks for representing our school,'” Freddie Gillespie said. “Things that don’t even have to do with basketball, they look at something deeper than that, and that’s what makes it special.”