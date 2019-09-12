4th Ranked Connally Rolling into Their Test at China Spring

With lots of work to do, the Cadets like the team they have assembled on the north side

WACO — The Connally Cadets have looked sharp in their two wins to open the season against Palestine and Glen Rose.

Senior Korie Black knows there is a lot of work to do, but the talent on this team has him excited.

“We can get better at everything, really,” he said. “But what I’ve learned is that we’ve got potential, all around the field, on all sides of the ball, even on special teams we’ve got potential.”

The Cadets are helmed by Junior Kavian Gaither, and his Head Coach, Shane Anderson, is impressed with what the junior has been doing behind center.

“Probably the biggest deal is Kavian Gaither,” Anderson said. “He has done a great job stepping in at quarterback and you know, and just managing the game, taking what the defense gives us and moving people around and getting them in the right spot.”

The Cadets are entering a big match-up with China Spring on Friday night scheduling tough opponents, dating back to their scrimmages to get them ready for a potential championship run.

“It’s helped us a lot,” Senior Jordan Nichols said of the tough games. “We played the cross town rivals in La Vega. We got the flow of the game with some good speed.”

With a difficult district schedule right around the corner Coach Anderson is leaving nothing to chance when it comes to finding out what kid of team the Cadets have.

“The district we play is one of the toughest in the State of Texas,” he said. “With it being a 7-team league, you only have four non-district games. You’ve got to make sure you learn everything you can about your football team in those four weeks so that you’re ready to go for that district schedule.”

The Cadets and the Cougars kick off at 7:30pm on Friday Night at Cougar Stadium in China Spring.