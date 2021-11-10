Academy Riding 5-Game Win Streak Entering Playoffs

WACO, TX — The Academy Bumblebees are sporting a 9-1 record as they get set for the playoffs, including a 5-game win streak. The Bumblebees will play Yoakum in the first round of the playoffs, and the team is confident they can get the job done.

“Have a lot of respect for this ball club, very talented, and they’re in a tough district,” Chris Lancaster said. “You know, it’s very simple. The main thing is keeping the main thing, the main thing, and that’s what we’re trying to do. And it takes us being a good brotherhood.”