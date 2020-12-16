Amid Strange Year Mart is Right at Home, Back in Arlington

MART — In a year where our world has been turned upside down the Mart Panthers are right back where they expect to be every December, playing for a State Championship.

A win Wednesday would put them in the upper echelon of Texas High School Football with a ninth state championship and a fourth title in a row. Mart could join the likes of Sealy, Celina, Lake Travis and Aledo as the only other 11-man teams to win at least four-straight state titles.

“We’ve got an opportunity to join Sealy’s the Celina’s, Lake Travis and some of those people that have won four in a row,” Hoffman said. “Lake Travis obviously won five in a row, and then to join Aledo in that small group that’s won nine state championships — Those are some big time named schools and we feel like we’re the best of the best in our small school classification and, we’d like to be in the top two in the same sentences with those guys.”

One of the key contributors of these four state title trips is senior quarterback Roddrell Freeman who has worn many hats over the years starting every game for Mart in that span.

“He has the chance to do something that probably has never been done, win four state championships, win four rings and start every game this high school career,” Hoffman said. “Our other seniors, we’ve got the five others that have helped this program. Some of them have started as sophomores so this will be their third go round. We don’t have many of them but we’re proud of the ones that we have and they have a chance to do something special.”

Of course between the white lines the Panthers have dominated their opponents beating them by an average of 41.5 points per game. But the one opponent they could not prepare for was COVID-19 making this trip to Arlington a little bit more difficult.

“As coaches and players you’d like to feel like you have, you’re in control of your own destiny,” Hoffman said. If you practice well and you play well and you prepare well and you’re going to have an opportunity for a win. I know Windthorst is thinking the same thing on their side but with COVID out there — The Balmorhea-Richland Springs game has been postponed. So, again, we don’t have any control over those things and as a coach. When you don’t feel like you have any control over what’s going on with your football team your program it’s a difficult pill to swallow.”

The Panthers will kick off against the Trojans of Windthorst at 7:00pm on Wednesday night at AT&T Stadium. Keep it with Fox 44 for all of your Mart State coverage.