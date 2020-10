BOSQUEVILLE -- The No. 7 Crawford Pirates clinched at least a share of the 7-2A D1 District Championship with a 27-20 win over Bosqueville on Friday Night.

Crawford Improves to 9-0 on the season and will close out their season at Valley Mills on November 6th, after Itasca forfeited next week's contest. Bosqueville drops to 4-3 (3-1) with the loss.