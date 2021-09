WACO, TX — The Axtell Longhorns were scheduled to play the Bremond Tigers on Friday, but the game was moved up to Thursday night.

Axtell athletic director Rusty Reynolds has resigned as the Longhorns head coach to focus on his tasks as Axtell’s athletic director.

Tomorrow night, the Longhorns will be led their offensive coordinator, Justin Havard, who is taking over as the interim head coach.