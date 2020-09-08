Back for ‘Moore’: Midway’s Senior Leads The Panthers into 2020 Season

HEWITT — The Midway Panthers hit the practice field for the first time in 2020 on Monday morning preparing for their delayed 2020 season.

“I know the kids were excited,” Hulme said. “We’ve been doing a lot of stuff up until now but to put the helmet on for the first time and put a jersey on, I think the kids are excited about it, the are coaches excited about so it’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Hulme said it has been strange sitting idle while smaller schools around the state began their seasons, but he said watching how they have handled the first month of their seasons gives him hope for a full 2020 season.

“I think our UIL has done a great job of putting out guidelines that we’ve got to follow,” he said. “And they put them out again after the first game, and I think that’s a good message because we all want to play football. And so we don’t want just a few schools that ruin it for everybody.“

Hulme and the Panthers will aim to keep their streak alive of three-straight seasons where they have made it to at least the third round. To do so they will need their senior leaders like quarterback Jared Moore to step up and lead the way.

“Jared is a great leader for us,” Hulme said. “He has been with this bunch for a long long time. He does a lot of good things for us. He’s very athletic, he can do a lot of things throw run, you know even catch the ball, and so you know I’m excited about what he’s gonna bring to the table this year.”

As the Panthers prepare for a difficult schedule, Hulme likes having the experience at critical positions like quarterback.

“He [Moore] has a year of experience under his belt,” Hulme said. “We’ve got a lot of kids with years of experience so we are going to be young in some spots, but we got good depth and experience in other spots.”

The Panthers will open their season on October 2nd against Austin Westlake.