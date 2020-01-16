Belton ISD Names Two New Head Football Coaches

BELTON ISD PRESS RELEASE:

BELTON, TX – Belton ISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Todd Schiller announced today that district administrators are recommending Brett Sniffin and Brian Cope as head football coaches for the district’s two high school programs. Sniffin, currently head coach at Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, TX, will lead the Belton High School Tigers and current Belton High School Offensive Coordinator Brian Cope will be the first head football coach for the Lake Belton High School Broncos.

“It’s exciting to have found two skilled and dedicated athletic leaders like Coach Sniffin and Coach Cope to lead our football programs,” Schiller said. “Both have demonstrated the ability to lead both on and off the field and have shown that they are committed to preparing student athletes for life after graduation.”

Sniffin has twenty-eight years of coaching experience serving the last sixteen years in Fort Bend ISD, southwest of Houston. With a career record of 75-22, Sniffin most recently advanced the Ridge Point High School Panthers to the playoffs for all eight varsity seasons he served as the team’s first head football coach and campus athletics coordinator.

“Brett brings to Belton High School much more than a winning record,” said Belton ISD Athletic Director Sam Skidmore. “He has demonstrated that he knows how to sustain a winning football program and support student athletes as a part of a fast-growth school district.”

Recognized five times with district Coach of the Year honors, Sniffin has also been honored three times as a finalist for the Houston Touchdown Club Coach of the Year. Sniffin has a master’s degree in education from the University of Houston-Victoria and a bachelor’s degree in education from Upper Iowa University in Waterloo Iowa. He and his wife, Jeanna, have two sons.

“I’m very excited to make the move to Belton,” Sniffin said. “It is clear Belton ISD is committed to their athletics programs, and as head coach and campus coordinator for the Tigers, I’m excited to continue to build upon the strong tradition of excellence for our Belton High School student athletes.”

Cope came to Belton ISD in 2017. He has served as assistant athletic director and offensive coordinator for the Tigers. Before coming to Belton, Cope served as the offensive coordinator at A&M Consolidated High School from 2011-2017, the varsity secondary and co-special teams coach at Cypress Woods High School from 2010-2011, and the varsity wide receiver coach and passing game coordinator for Spring High School from 2006 to 2010.

“Three years ago, I was fortunate to start working in such an outstanding community that is truly invested in its kids,” said Cope. “I feel blessed to start my next chapter here as the first head football coach and campus coordinator of the Lake Belton Broncos. I look forward to being a part of building a strong culture from the ground up and my wife, Allison, and son, Ryne, and I are excited to be wearing red and silver for many years to come.”

Cope has a master’s degree in accounting and a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting and management all from Trinity University in San Antonio. His wife, Allison, teaches at Belton High School and they welcomed their first child, Ryne, last year.

“Brian is the perfect leader to help establish a solid foundation for Lake Belton High School athletics,” Skidmore said. “He is prepared to take the reins of the Bronco’s football team and having been a solid presence on the sidelines and in the field house for the past three years, I know we can count on him to make things happen for our kids.” The school board will consider the administration’s recommendations at their next regular meeting on Monday, January 20, at 6 p.m. in the Pittenger Fine Arts Center (400 North Wall Street, Belton, TX)