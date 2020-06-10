Belton Making up For Lost Time Under 1st-Year Head Coach

BELTON — Now that high school athletes are allowed to be back on the field and in their team facilities they are doing their best to make up for the lost time in the spring, Especially for schools with new coaches like Belton ISD.

Both Belton and Lake Belton High School have new coaches on the sideline this year so they are using this time over the summer to learn as much as they can to make the transition once they get the pads on later this summer and into the fall.

“We did a lot of zoom meetings and presented the offense and defense to them which — zoom, I’m glad we’re done with that, at least knock on wood I hope we are,” Belton Head Coach Brett Sniffin said. “Now we can come out start to evaluate them as athletes moving around, how they take coaching, how they work, [their] athletic ability agility speed, all that good stuff. And then still do some football specific stuff even though it’s a little more difficult once again when you’re far apart.”